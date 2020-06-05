https://www.theblaze.com/news/kanye-west-george-floyd-daughter

Rapper Kanye West is creating a college fund for the 6-year-old daughter of George Floyd, the man killed by Minneapolis police last week, and is donating $2 million to charities related to Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery, Fox News reported.

Floyd’s daughter, Gianna, knows her father is gone but does not know how he died. Her mother, Roxie Washington, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that Gianna only knows that Floyd died because he couldn’t breathe.

“Kind of, I miss him,” Gianna said during the interview. “He played with me.”

West established a 529 education plan to fully fund Gianna’s college education. Gianna said on “Good Morning America” that she wants to be a doctor when she grows up.

In addition to the college fund, West is donating $2 million to charities and to support the families of Floyd, Arbery, and Taylor. Taylor was killed by Louisville, Kentucky, police during a no-knock raid at her home. Arbery was killed by men in Georgia who suspected that he was a burglar and chased him down.

The donation includes covering legal costs for the families and supporting black-owned businesses in Chicago that are in need.

West, who has in the past drawn polarizing reactions for being extremely vocal on political issues, has not spoken publicly about the recent killings that have sparked protests and riots across the country. Instead, West has marched with protesters in his hometown of Chicago and contributed to this situation with his presence and financial resources.

The march West participated in included current and former Chicago Public Schools students advocating for the school district to cut ties with the Chicago Police Department, the same way Minneapolis Public Schools severed ties with that city’s department in the wake of Floyd’s killing.

“We’re out here because CPS would rather put $33 million into keeping police in schools than $33 million into resources for our youth,” Taylore Norwood, one person involved in the protest, said, according to WLS-TV.

