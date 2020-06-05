https://www.dailywire.com/news/knowles-charity-for-none-malice-toward-all

As rioters torch cities around the country, Chris Cuomo took to the air to defend domestic terrorism. “Show me where it says protesters are supposed to be polite and peaceful,” Cuomo challenged his audience, confirming his critics’ suspicions that the CNN host has never read the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees “the right of the people peaceably to assemble.”

Cuomo defended left-wing activists’ use of violence against civilians to achieve their political ends, a tactic which has a more succinct name: domestic terrorism.

Cuomo isn’t the only liberal elite to endorse political violence. Minnesota attorney general Keith Ellison posed smiling with The Antifa Handbook as well as with leaders of the violent leftist group, and he has apparently brought his sense of mob justice to the highest levels of state law enforcement. On Wednesday, Ellison announced an increased charge against police officer Derek Chauvin, from murder in the third degree to the less plausible second degree, implying intent, as well as new charges against the other officers present at George Floyd’s death.

Ellison seems to have based his decision, not on some new evidence, but rather on the fury of the riots raging across the country.

Prosecutors no longer base charges on evidence, and scientists no longer advise according to data. How else can one explain the open letter “signed by 1,288 public health professionals” condemning gatherings of conservatives but encouraging those comprising leftists, all in the name of public health?

“A public health response to these [left-wing] demonstrations is also warranted, but this message must be wholly different from the response to white protesters resisting stay-home orders,” they declared before diagnosing an illusory “white supremacy” as a “public health issue that…contributes to COVID-19.”

Meanwhile, the scientific study that halted trials of the Trump-touted coronavirus treatment hydroxychloroquine has crumbled under scrutiny, and the epidemiologist behind the worldwide lockdowns has admitted that Sweden fared just as well as the rest of the world at suppressing the outbreak without shuttering their society.

Ancient shamans and soothsayers could claim more credibility and less caprice than our modern scientific experts.

Even the dead can’t escape the violent upheavals. Virginia governor Ralph Northam has promised to remove a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee from Richmond. Whether Northam will don blackface or his Klan hood to the removal ceremony remains to be seen, but woke leftists’ seem happy to overlook the Governor’s past racial offenses in their hatred of the long-dead general.

“Robert E. Lee was a racist traitor who fought against the union,” tweeted CNN’s Keith Boykin. “He should never be celebrated on public property anywhere in America.” Boykin’s self-righteous rant contrasts sharply with the vision of the man who won the Civil War.

“With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in,” pleaded Abraham Lincoln in his Second Inaugural address, “to bind up the nation’s wounds…to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace among ourselves and with all nations.” That peace seems doubtful in a nation devoted to charity for none and malice toward all.

