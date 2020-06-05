https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/larry-kudlow-stimulus-bill/2020/06/05/id/970772

The next coronavirus relief bill should include long-term measures to help the economy senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told FOX Business.

“We need to move from rescue assistance to more long-term economic growth incentives,” Kudlow told FOX Business host Stuart Varney.

He said the next stimulus package should feature measures that pay Americans more to “work, invest and take risk.”

Kudlow said negotiations on the next bill will likely begin after the Fourth of July.

President Donald Trump has floated initiatives like a payroll tax cut, tax breaks for certain industries strongly impacted by the virus and other incentives.

House Democrats put forward a $3 trillion package, which was heavily criticized by Republicans and Trump. Republicans called the proposal a “liberal wish list” of requests that are not directly related financial burdens caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump has told reporters the bill was “dead on arrival.”

The Senate is scheduled to return to Capitol Hill on July 20.

Because previous stimulus packages and financial programs have helped the economy bounce back, Kudlow said the next bill should focus less on recovery.

He said he was happy with the May jobs reports, which showed Americans who were temporarily laid off from their jobs getting back to work.

