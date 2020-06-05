https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kylie-jenner-kanye-west-forbes-highest-paid-celebrities/2020/06/05/id/970717

Kylie Jenner is officially the highest-paid celebrity according to Forbes new highest paid celebrities list.

The business-savvy star knew what she was doing when she sold a 51% stake in her cosmetics brand to Coty at the start of the year because it contributed towards her earning $590 million and put her at the top of Forbes’ newly released “Celebrity 100,” which lists the highest-earning stars.

Kanye West came in at second after raking in $170 million, much of which came from his Yeezy sneakers deal with Adidas, while Roger Federer was listed as the third-highest paid celebrity with a $106.3 million income. He is also the first tennis player to earn the top spot among athletes on the list.

Another tennis star to make the list is Naomi Osaka, who earned the most money any female athlete has ever made in a single year after bringing in $37 million earnings.

Streaming services have contributed towards fat paychecks for Ryan Reynolds, Billie Eilish and Jerry Seinfeld, who brought in $71.5 million, $53 million and $51 million respectively, most of which came from Netflix.

Meanwhile, Podcasting made its first appearance on the list with Bill Simmons raking in $82.5 million after selling his podcast company ‘The Ringer’ to Spotify in February for $206 million.

Hamilton creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda also made the list with his $45.5 million. Of that amount, $75 million came from selling the rights to air the filmed version of his Broadway hit to Walt Disney.

The 10 highest-paid celebrities are listed below.

10. Dwayne Johnson, Earnings: $87.5 million

9. Lebron James, Earnings: $88.2 million

8. Howard Stern, Earnings: $90 million

7. Neymar, Earnings: $95.5 million

6. Tyler Perry, Earnings: $97 million

5. Lionel Messi, Earnings: $104 million

4. Cristiano Ronaldo, Earnings: $105 million

3. Roger Federer, Earnings: $106.3 million

2. Kanye West, Earnings: $170 million

1. Kylie Jenner, Earnings: $590 million

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

