https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/planned-parenthood-kills-thousands-black-babies-year-yet-claims-outraged-violence-black-lives/

Planned Parenthood joined a long list of companies and organizations showing solidarity with the protests that have broken out across the nation in response to the death of George Floyd in police custody.

The nation’s largest abortion provider sent out a tweet Monday that demonstrated a startling lack of self-awareness.

“We’re devastated, grieving, and outraged by violence against Black lives,” it said. “We must continue to demand accountability, justice, and an end to the inequity that continues to define every moment of life for Black America from the racist institutions that uphold white supremacy.”

We’re devastated, grieving, and outraged by violence against Black lives. We must continue to demand accountability, justice, and an end to the inequity that continues to define every moment of life for Black America from the racist institutions that uphold white supremacy. — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) June 1, 2020

TRENDING: Pelosi goes blank when discussing military in Washington

When it comes to Planned Parenthood’s outrage about “violence against Black lives,” actions speak louder than words.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2016, “non-Hispanic black women had the highest abortion rates (25.1 abortions per 1,000 women aged 15-44 years) and ratio (401 abortions per 1,000 live births).”

This tragic phenomenon is not unique to 2016.

In a February Op-Ed for The Arizona Capitol Times, Arizona state Rep. Walt Blackman, a black Republican, pointed to a 2011 CDC report finding that while “black women make up 14 percent of the childbearing population … 36 percent of all abortions were obtained by black women.”

Using those percentages, he estimated that “of the 44 million abortions since the 1973 Roe vs Wade Supreme Court ruling, 19 million black babies were aborted.”

Blackman shared another startling statistic that calls into question the sincerity of Planned Parenthood’s virtue-signaling tweet.

“A study by Protecting Black Lives, in 2012, found that 79 percent of Planned Parenthood’s surgical abortion facilities are located within walking distance of minority communities,” he wrote.

Keeping all of the aforementioned statistics in mind, if Planned Parenthood really wants to hold “racist institutions that uphold white supremacy” accountable, it might want to start by looking in the mirror.

If any company in America deserves to be protested, it’s Planned Parenthood. Fortunately, the First Amendment gives Americans the right to do just that.

Well, in some places, not exactly.

Last weekend in New York City, two pro-life black women were arrested outside Planned Parenthood’s Margaret Sanger Center in Manhattan because they didn’t follow social distancing guidelines, Live Action News reported.

Their arrest came at a time when people were free to loot and destroy the city under the guise of protesting police brutality with very little fear of being apprehended.

As for concerns about the spread of coronavirus during those protests and riots, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio made it clear that “400 years of American racism” is enough to overrule social distancing guidelines:

Hamodia reporter asks why protest is allowed when prayer services aren’t.@NYCMayor @BilldeBlasio: “400 years of American racism, I’m sorry, that is not the same question as the understandably aggrieved store owner or the devout religious person who wants to go back to services” — Matthew Chayes (@chayesmatthew) June 2, 2020

Sadly, de Blasio and other liberal politicians remain utterly indifferent to the “American racism” continually perpetuated by Planned Parenthood.

This is probably because Planned Parenthood shares the same goal as the left: the ouster of President Donald Trump and other Republicans. The abortion giant announced that it will spend $45 million in an effort to make that goal come to fruition.

It should not come as a shock that an organization that performed more than 1,000 abortions a day in 2019 chooses to ally itself so closely with the unabashedly pro-abortion Democratic Party.

If Planned Parenthood wants the American people to take its demands for “justice” and an end to “inequity” seriously, it must stop orchestrating the murder of innocent African-American babies in the womb. Only then can the organization claim to be “outraged by violence against black lives” without inviting allegations of blatant hypocrisy.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

