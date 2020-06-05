https://www.theblaze.com/tony-timpa-police-brutality

There’s no question that police brutality is a serious problem, but is it really a racial issue?

The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh joined the Glenn Beck Radio Program Friday to tell the story of Tony Timpa, a 32-year-old, white man from Dallas who was killed by police in a similar situation as George Floyd.

Body camera footage from the 2016 incident shows Timpa pleading for help repeatedly as police officers pinned his shoulders, knees and neck to the ground. When Timpa fell unconscious, officers laughed and cracked jokes while precious minutes passed. By the time first responders had him in an ambulance, he was dead.

Timpa had apparently called police himself, saying he was afraid and needed help because he suffered from schizophrenia and was off his prescription medication.

“He called the police to come help him, and they killed him instead. I mean, it’s just totally horrifying … And yet, this is not whataboutism or anything like that. I’m not trying to score points or trying to make this into a racial scorecard thing. We’re just pointing out that these sorts of things happen all the time, to people who are not black,” Matt said.

“If we’re serious about addressing the problem, then we have to first diagnose it correctly. And if we’re insisting on this racial narrative, we can’t possibly diagnose it correctly,” he added.

