https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/mike-lindell-donates-mypillows-national-guard-members-sleeping-floor-twin-cities/

Western Journal reported:

Mike Lindell, the outspoken CEO of Minnesota-based MyPillow, is back in the news after a donation of his wares to members of the Minnesota National Guard who were sleeping on the floor as they helped protect locations in the Twin Cities area.

In a tweet Wednesday, Lindell announced the donation and showed some of the guardsmen and women and MyPillow employees unpacking and testing out out the products.

“MyPillow donated @MyPillowUSA’s to the @NationalGuard here at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minnesota where they’ve been sleeping on the floor,” Lindell tweeted.