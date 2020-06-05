https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/mike-lindell-donates-mypillows-national-guard-members-sleeping-floor-twin-cities/
MyPillow founder Mike Lindell announced this week he was donating pillows to Minnesota National Guard members who are sleeping on the floor as they protect Minneapolis from violent protesters and looters this week.
Western Journal reported:
Mike Lindell, the outspoken CEO of Minnesota-based MyPillow, is back in the news after a donation of his wares to members of the Minnesota National Guard who were sleeping on the floor as they helped protect locations in the Twin Cities area.
In a tweet Wednesday, Lindell announced the donation and showed some of the guardsmen and women and MyPillow employees unpacking and testing out out the products.
“MyPillow donated @MyPillowUSA’s to the @NationalGuard here at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minnesota where they’ve been sleeping on the floor,” Lindell tweeted.
MyPillow donated @MyPillowUSA’s to the @NationalGuard here at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minnesota where they’ve been sleeping on the floor. Thank you all for protecting MN! We’re praying for Minnesota during this difficult time. #staysafemn pic.twitter.com/qmkhp8e823
— Mike Lindell (@realMikeLindell) June 3, 2020
Read the rest here.