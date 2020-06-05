https://www.theblaze.com/news/lisa-page-msnbc-contributor

MSNBC announced that they had hired former FBI attorney Lisa Page to be a political contributor to their progressive cable news channel.

“She worked on the Russian government disinformation probe and on the Hillary Clinton email investigation both, lucky for us,” said MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace on Friday.

Page became a controversial figure when it was discovered that she had been having an extramarital affair with Peter Strzok, the senior FBI agent in charge of the investigation into Russian election interference and alleged collusion.

Her texts to Strzok included many insults against then-candidate Donald Trump, which critics took as evidence to corroborate claims that the FBI investigation into the Trump campaign was politically motivated.

“He’s not ever going to be president, right? Right?” texted Page to Strzok in July 2016.

“No. No he’s not. We’ll stop it,” he responded.

Page later claimed that she had been the victim of a campaign of character assassination by the president and his allies.

“It’s almost impossible to describe. It’s like being punched in the gut,” Page said in December.

“My heart drops to my stomach when I realize he has tweeted about me again,” she continued. “The president of the United States is calling me names to the entire world. He’s demeaning me and my career. It’s sickening.”

Page filed a lawsuit in December against the Department of Justice and the FBI for leaking her text messages to the press, claiming that the action was illegal.

Here’s more about Page’s grievances:



Lisa Page sues DOJ, FBI for leaking text messages



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

