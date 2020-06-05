https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/multiracial-family-harassed-trapped-camping-trip/

(KCBY) A multiracial Spokane family on a camping trip in the Forks area was harassed and confronted by locals who accused them of being political activists with “Antifa” and then trapped them at a remote campsite in the woods, officials confirmed.

The drama unfolded on Wednesday when the family of four arrived in the town of Forks in an old converted school bus and stopped to buy camping supplies at a local store, said Sgt. Shaun Minks of the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office.

As they were leaving the store, the family was confronted by people in several vehicles who kept asking if they were from “Antifa” – the left-wing political activist group known for its sometimes destructive protest tactics.

