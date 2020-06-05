https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/stock-market-wall-street-dow/2020/06/05/id/970701

Wall Street surged on Friday, and the Nasdaq was on course to set a new record closing high after the May jobs provided an astounding upside surprise and the clearest evidence yet that the U.S. economy is bouncing back sooner than expected from pandemic-related lockdowns.

The Nasdaq is set to be the first among the three major U.S. stock indexes to reclaim all-time highs reached in February. The S&P 500 and the Dow are now within 6% and 8% of overtaking their record closing levels.

The benchmark S&P 500 is now within one percent of showing a year-to-date gain.

The U.S. economy added a remarkable 2.5 million jobs last month, rebounding from April’s record 20.7 million payrolls drop and pushing the unemployment rate down to 13.3%. Analysts saw unemployment soaring to a historic 19.8%.

“I don’t think anybody anticipated this,” said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors in Boston.

“It has confirmed what many folks were suggesting – that the effects on the labor market from the pandemic were temporary and that when the economy reopened and the infection rates started to diminish, that these jobs would come back.”

“This report confirms that.”

U.S. Treasury yields rose on the jobs data, giving a boost to interest rate-sensitive banks and sending the S&P 500 Banks index up 5.5%.

Airlines, among the hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis, soared, with the ARCA Airlines index jumping 8.5%.

But the World Health Organization warned that the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought the global economy to its knees in the wake of mandated shutdowns, is far from over and new cases are on the rise.

Market participants now turn their focus to the U.S. Federal Reserve, at whose monetary policy meeting next week the latest jobs data will almost certainly be discussed.

Entering the final hour of trading on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 791 points, or 3%, to 27,073, the S&P 500 gained 81 points, or 2.6%, at 3,193 and the Nasdaq Composite added 199 points, or 2.1%, at 9,815.

All 11 major sectors of the S&P 500 were in the black, with energy, financials and industrials leading the gainers in a continuation of a rotation into cyclicals, which were beaten up amid economic lockdowns.

Small caps and transportation stocks also outperformed, with the Russell 2000 and Dow Transportation up 4.7% and 3.9%, respectively.

Boeing Co surged 12.2%, giving biggest the blue-chip Dow its biggest boost, on hopes of a pickup in air travel a day after American Airlines Group Inc and United Airlines said they would boost their U.S. flight schedule next month.

Shares of luxury retailer Tiffany & Co jumped 5.5% after Reuters reported LVMH’s $16.2-billion takeover deal was back on track.

Drugmaker Novavax Inc advanced 2.8% after announcing it would receive up to $60 million from the U.S. Department of Defense to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 6.08-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 3.70-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 24 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 82 new highs and 2 new lows.

GLOBAL STOCKS

An unexpected jump in U.S. employment sent world equities surging on hopes that the global economy has started to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, pulling investors out of perceived safe havens like government bonds and gold.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 2.509 million jobs last month after a record plunge of 20.687 million in April. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the unemployment rate jumping to 19.8% in May and payrolls falling by 8 million jobs.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 2.24. The index is now down 4.5% for the year to date and trading at its highest level since early March, before the U.S. economy went into lockdown in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The broad S&P 500 is now down less than 1% for the year to date.

Equity gains were widespread before the surprise jobs report. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan rose 0.9%, reversing early losses to stay near a 12-week high.

The index is up about 7.6% this week, on track for its best weekly showing since December 2011.

Emerging market stocks were up 0.7% and also on course for their best week since December 2011.

Hopes for a swift economic recovery sank U.S. government bonds, which had reached historic highs on fears that the pandemic would erode consumer demand. Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 32/32 in price to yield 0.9252%, from 0.82% late on Thursday.

“The sell-off in the bond market in the last few weeks seems to be justified,” said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale. “This is a tremendously positive step in the right direction, and probably points to a faster recovery, at least in the jobs market, than people had expected.”

Bond investors will get further insight into the likely direction of the economy when the U.S. Federal Reserve holds its regular two-day policy meeting next week.

Europe has now clawed back two-thirds of the losses incurred following the coronavirus outbreak and Bank of America analysts said on Friday they expect European stocks to rise another 10% by the end of September on expectations of a pick-up in business activity.

Set for a third straight week of gains, the euro rose to $1.1380, its highest level since March 10 and was on course for a weekly jump of 2.5%.

The dollar index made a tepid recovery, rising 0.08% to 96.84, but remained on track for its third consecutive week of losses and close to its lowest in nearly three months.

Hopes for an economic recovery sent oil prices surging . U.S. crude recently rose 4.73% to $39.18 per barrel and Brent was at $42.07, up 5.2% on the day.

