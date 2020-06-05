https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/nashville-police-ask-help-identifying-black-lives-matter-rioters-vandals-second-arsonist-historic-courthouse-sought-police/

Nashville Police released video today of a second arsonist at the historic Nashville Courthouse on last Saturday.

In the video a black woman is seen lighting a fire and tossing it inside the courthouse.

The people around her in the Black Lives Matter protest crowd cheered her.

This is the modern day left.

Please help us identify this woman, who openly set one of the fires at the Historic Courthouse Saturday night. Citizens can call 615-742-7463 anonymously. Cash reward offered. pic.twitter.com/VYse9fUPy7 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 4, 2020

The police are also looking for a protester who tried to set a police car on fire.

Who are these people? The man attempted to set a police car on fire Saturday outside the Central Precinct after the woman in the tie-dye shirt broke out the rear windshield. Know them? Please call 615-742-7463 anonymously. Reward Offered. pic.twitter.com/jV7s0lJ4k5 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 4, 2020

Another protester arrested.

BREAKING: Specialized Investigations Division detectives just arrested Vincent Hamer, 18, on charges of aggravated rioting & felony vandalism. Video & still images show Hamer using objects to break at least 2 windows at the Historic Courthouse Sat. Citizen tips led to Hamer’s ID. pic.twitter.com/om5Sxvoypl — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 3, 2020

And as we reported earlier 25-year-old Wesley Somers was arrested Saturday for torching the historic Nashville courthouse.

Here is the latest on Wesley Somers.

BREAKING: Specialized Investigations Division detectives just arrested Vincent Hamer, 18, on charges of aggravated rioting & felony vandalism. Video & still images show Hamer using objects to break at least 2 windows at the Historic Courthouse Sat. Citizen tips led to Hamer’s ID. pic.twitter.com/om5Sxvoypl — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 3, 2020

The post Nashville Police Ask for Help Identifying Black Lives Matter Rioters and Vandals – Second Arsonist of Historic Courthouse Sought by Police appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

