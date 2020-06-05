https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/nashville-police-ask-help-identifying-black-lives-matter-rioters-vandals-second-arsonist-historic-courthouse-sought-police/

Nashville Police released video today of a second arsonist at the historic Nashville Courthouse on last Saturday.

In the video a black woman is seen lighting a fire and tossing it inside the courthouse.
The people around her in the Black Lives Matter protest crowd cheered her.
This is the modern day left.

The police are also looking for a protester who tried to set a police car on fire.

Another protester arrested.

And as we reported earlier 25-year-old Wesley Somers was arrested Saturday for torching the historic Nashville courthouse.

25-Year-Old Wesley Somers Arrested for Setting Fire to Nashville’s Historic Courthouse on Saturday

Here is the latest on Wesley Somers.

