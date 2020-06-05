https://www.theblaze.com/news/rioter-nypd-cop-fire-extinguisher

Amid rioting in New York City on Monday night, two men were caught on video attacking two NYPD officers,

WCBS-AM reported.

What happened?

Video of the incident — which took place after 9:30 p.m. near the Herald Square area, where many stores, including the Macy’s flagship, were looted, the station said — shows the officers trying to take an individual into custody for resisting arrest.

Soon the two suspects approach the dust-up on the sidewalk from behind.

One of the men — dressed in dark clothing and dark shoes — raises a fire extinguisher and slams it on the head of one officer who was facing the opposite direction and never saw it coming.

Image source: Twitter video screenshot

Believe it or not, the second officer got the worst of it after being hit in the head with a police radio. He quickly began to bleed and required a hospital visit for the cut as well as for a concussion, WCBS said.

Image source: Twitter video screenshot

Image source: Twitter video screenshot

Here’s the clip:

The video seem to show the second suspect — dressed in dark and light clothing and light shoes — picking up the police radio before moving out the video frame and then throwing it at the second officer.

The officer who was hit in the head with the fire extinguisher was treated at the scene, the station said.

Here’s separate video from the NYPD showing the two suspects:

