The coronavirus pandemic dealt a crushing blow to nursing homes across the U.S., driving down their occupancy by nearly 100,000 residents between the end of 2019 and late May, according to new federal data.

The data gives the public its first broad look into individual nursing homes and sheds new light on the scale of the pandemic’s impact on the industry and those it serves. Nursing homes reported nearly 32,000 resident deaths linked to the coronavirus, the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Thursday.

The sharp decline in nursing home occupancy—about 10% of the nursing home population as of Dec. 31—reflects many factors including virus-related deaths, deaths from other causes and a steep drop in new admissions.

Covid-19 Nursing Home Deaths

New data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services shows that Covid -19 death rates tend to be highest in the Northeast, Midwest and parts of the South.

Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes per 1,000 home residents

50 100 200 No deaths/NA By county Metro areas with highest death rates* Allentown, Pa. Trenton, N.J. 76.2 201.2 Springﬁeld, Mass. Hartford, Conn. 140.0 68.1 Baltimore Boston 137.1 67.8 Scranton, Pa. Detroit 63.2 126.5 Providence, R.I. Philadelphia 116.3 60.5 Baton Rouge, La. Bridgeport, Conn. 112.3 57.7 Lancaster, Pa. New York 98.1 57.2 Washington D.C. New Haven, Conn. 56.4 86.8 Chicago New Orleans 86.3 53.1 Indianapolis Worcester, Mass. 50.5 78.9 50 100 200 No deaths/NA By county Metro areas with highest death rates* Allentown, Pa. Trenton, N.J. 201.2 76.2 Springﬁeld, Mass. Hartford, Conn. 140.0 68.1 Baltimore Boston 137.1 67.8 Scranton, Pa. Detroit 63.2 126.5 Providence, R.I. Philadelphia 116.3 60.5 Baton Rouge, La. Bridgeport, Conn. 112.3 57.7 Lancaster, Pa. New York 98.1 57.2 Washington D.C. New Haven, Conn. 56.4 86.8 Chicago New Orleans 86.3 53.1 Indianapolis Worcester, Mass. 50.5 78.9 50 100 200 No deaths/NA By county Metro areas with highest death rates* Allentown, Pa. Trenton, N.J. 201.2 76.2 Springﬁeld, Mass. Hartford, Conn. 140.0 68.1 Baltimore Boston 137.1 67.8 Scranton, Pa. Detroit 63.2 126.5 Providence, R.I. Philadelphia 116.3 60.5 Baton Rouge, La. Bridgeport, Conn. 112.3 57.7 Lancaster, Pa. New York 98.1 57.2 Washington D.C. New Haven, Conn. 56.4 86.8 Chicago New Orleans 86.3 53.1 Indianapolis Worcester, Mass. 50.5 78.9 50 100 200 No deaths/NA By county Metro areas with highest death rates* Trenton, N.J. 201.2 Hartford, Conn. 140.0 Boston 137.1 Detroit 126.5 Philadelphia 116.3 Bridgeport, Conn. 112.3 New York 98.1 New Haven, Conn. 86.8 New Orleans 86.3 Worcester, Mass. 78.9 Allentown, Pa. 76.2 Springﬁeld, Mass. 68.1 Baltimore 67.8 Scranton, Pa. 63.2 Providence, R.I. 60.5 Baton Rouge, La. 57.7 Lancaster, Pa. 57.2 Washington D.C. 56.4 Chicago 53.1 Indianapolis 50.5

To measure the impact of the virus, The Wall Street Journal compared resident data released by the CMS for each facility to a separate data set the government gathered in December.

The new CMS data has many limitations. Only about 12,000 nursing homes submitted data that passed the Medicare agency’s data-quality checks for the most recent period surveyed, out of around 15,000 in the country. Even then, Journal identified other likely errors—such as a New Jersey nursing home that reported nearly eight times more coronavirus-related deaths than it has beds.

In addition, the agency required nursing homes to report only coronavirus cases and deaths occurring during a period beginning in May, but allowed them to opt to report earlier deaths as well. In its release, the agency lumped the reports from all dates together for each facility, making unclear in each case whether the numbers reflect the past weeks or the entire period of the pandemic.

“It’s better than no information, but it’s not great,” said Rachel Werner, a professor of medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. “It doesn’t give us a full picture of the impact of the pandemic” in nursing homes.

In part because of those limitations, the Journal’s review focused on data included in the new report that reveals the overall decline at nursing home facilities and chains.

CMS Administrator Seema Verma called the new data “the backbone” of a nationwide Covid-19 surveillance system for nursing homes. But she acknowledged it has significant limitations.

The fall in nursing-home occupancy reflects several factors, including families that chose to remove their loved ones from facilities, deaths and people who chose not to enter nursing homes amid the pandemic, said David Stevenson, a professor of health policy at Vanderbilt University. Also, hospitals this spring cut off most elective surgeries, and some nursing homes might have been reluctant to take hospital patients because of the risk of infection, he said. “Anyone coming from the hospital—that flow of patients is going to stop,” he said.

The biggest nursing home chain,

Genesis Healthcare Inc.,

saw its resident population fall by about 15% since December. The chain’s 335 nursing homes that passed the Medicare agency’s data-reliability review reported 590 coronavirus-related deaths and 1,028 deaths in total.

Genesis said that it was confident in the data it reported and that the CMS data “does not look fully accurate” but cautioned that it hasn’t fully reviewed the release. Occupancy across the company’s facilities fell from 88% to 76% between the first quarter and May, which it attributed largely to voluntary holds on new admissions and hospitals’ elective-surgery cancellations.

Life Care Centers of America Inc., the chain that operates the Kirkland, Wash., nursing home where a major coronavirus outbreak emerged in February, saw an 18% drop in residents since December at the 174 facilities included in the Journal’s analysis. Life Care Centers reported 599 coronavirus deaths and 2,485 overall.

A spokesman for Life Care said the main reason for the drop-off in occupancy is “the lack of new patients coming in for rehabilitation,” as the company generally halted new admissions at facilities with Covid-19 cases and hospitals also canceled many elective surgeries. He said Life Care “followed all CMS guidelines in reporting cases.”

The new data shows the names of facilities affected by the pandemic in nearly every state, including some that hadn’t previously disclosed them, such as Texas, Arizona and Missouri. For example, the federal release shows 241 nursing-home-resident deaths in Missouri, which hadn’t previously released such data. The CMS data reflects cases only in nursing homes, not assisted-living facilities.

But the CMS data has also missed deaths and coronavirus cases captured elsewhere. A Journal tally of state data from around the U.S. shows more than 44,000 coronavirus-related resident and staff deaths in long-term-care facilities, including nursing homes and assisted-living sites. That tally is also incomplete, and states differ in how they count deaths.

In total, more than 108,000 deaths nationwide are linked to Covid-19, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

Some facilities with dozens of coronavirus-related deaths reported in state data this year showed a significantly smaller number in the federal numbers, likely reflecting the difference between their total coronavirus-related death counts and tallies dating only to early May.

Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver, Penn., had 76 resident deaths in data counted by the state as of Tuesday, but only 10 for its total in the federal data. The Lincoln Park Care Center in Lincoln Park, N.J., has 64 resident deaths tallied in state data, but only eight in the CMS list. The Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care & Rehabilitation in New Hyde Park, N.Y., had 82 deaths listed in New York data, but the federal tally showed 10.

Brighton said in a statement that it had “shared all data around Covid-19 cases at the facility with the Pennsylvania DOH and the CDC in accordance with their guidelines,” referring to the state’s health department and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The administrator of Lincoln Park had no immediate comment and didn’t return a follow-up call.

Lina Scacco, a Parker official, said the discrepancy in death counts was due to the different reporting periods, with the federal requirement dating to early May and the New York data going back to March.

