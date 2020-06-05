https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/one-million-unhinged-leftists-expected-attend-protests-dc-weekend-crackpot-mayor-just-kicked-national-guard-units/

There are reports that One Million leftists will converge on Washington DC this weekend to resume their protests over the death of George Floyd.

ONE MILLION PEOPLE EXPECTED TO BE IN WASH DC OVER THE WEEKEND TO PROTEST – FOX NEWS — FXHedge (@Fxhedgers) June 5, 2020

Tomorrow in Washington DC is gonna be awesome! ONE MILLION protesters bellowing out #BlackLivesMatter to the dictator-in-chief who’ll be cowering as usual in his bunker. The true power of America – the People. — Chris Wright * (@chriswright35) June 5, 2020

This comes after Washington DC Mayor Bowser kicked out ALL of the National Guard troops that were sent there to restore peace after leftists rioting and vandalized the city last weekend.

Washington DC Mayor Bowser announced on Thursday she was examining every legal question about the Presidents’ authority to send troops, even National Guard from other states, to the District of Columbia.

Mayor Bowser said, “I have the authority and have not requested guard from any state.”

The DC Mayor then later evicted ALL NATIONAL GUARD from any Washington DC hotel.

On Sunday night leftists defaced the WWII Memorial and Korean War Memorial and torched a 200-year-old church.

DC’s mayor says the state of emergency in the District is over, and she wants all the extra federal law enforcement here sent home. https://t.co/OKYo2xeHKJ — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) June 5, 2020

