A group of over 1,000 “health experts” signed a letter supporting the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests and riots but are against any conservative, working American or Christian protest gathering.

These dishonest hacks try to explain how the dangerous Black Lives Matter protests and riots are good for society and acceptable during a pandemic.

But these same leftists describe conservative protests agaisnt COVID-19 lockdowns as racist and dangerous and should not be allowed.

They actually wrote this in their letter:

These hateful idiots do a great disservice to the American public and their profession.

Insider.com reported:

Some public health experts are now saying that while the large crowds at the protests across the country could lead to an increase in coronavirus cases, police brutality against Black people is a more serious and lasting public health crisis. “One in every 1,000 Black men and boys can expect to be killed by police in this country,” Dr. Maia Majumder, an epidemiologist at Harvard Medical School, told Vox. “To me, this clearly illustrates why police brutality is a public health problem; anything that causes mortality at such a scale is a public health problem.” A letter signed by over 1,200 public health experts, including Dr. Ayesha Appa, Infectious Diseases Chief Fellow at University of California San Francisco; Dr. Jade Pagkas-Bather, an Instructor of Medicine specializing in infectious diseases at the University of Chicago; and Dr. Jessica Cataldi, a pediatric infectious disease specialist, spoke out in support of the protestors… …Data is showing that Blacks and Latinos have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 in many states,” Dr. Elaine Nsoesie, an assistant professor of global health at Boston University, told NPR. “Racism is one of the reasons this disparity exists. Racism is a social determinant of health. It affects the physical and mental health of blacks in the U.S. So I wouldn’t weigh these crises separately.”

Here is the open letter to support Black Lives Matter protesters during the COVID-9 pandemic and against any conservative, working American or Christian protest against the lockdowns.

Over 1,000 Health Experts R… by Jim Hoft on Scribd

