House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has a history of stumbling and stuttering when making statements to the public.

This, however, may set a record.

A commentary at the Gateway Pundit explained:

“House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stuttered and malfunctioned for 10 seconds straight during a presser on Thursday. Pelosi read from a letter she sent to President Trump complaining about military on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial after violent left-wing terrorists started fires, defaced memorials and destroyed property,” the commentary said.

“I preface it by saying, as you probably saw, there are military on the steps of Lin–of Lincoln Memorial. The — uh — the, uh–what is it? I’ll read it to you,” said Pelosi.

See it:

GP said the 80-year-old was “so confused” she “had to revert to a letter she wrote Trump after she was caught speechless and unable to finish her sentence.”

An anonymous commenter on social media suggested a reason Pelosi has had issues.

“This is because the communication towers that feed these clones are being destroyed but (sic) light warriors … this is why Biden can’t form a sentence. Puppets have lost wifi connection to masters…”

Previously, Pelosi promoted people visiting Chinatown, just as the coronavirus pandemic was ramping up, then later deleted the video.

She also took time during the nationwide shutdown of business to talk to an interview about a $25,000 freezer she has stocked with gourmet ice cream.

She has claimed presidential primary voting is “undermining our democracy” and she charged “As the president fiddles, people are dying.”

She tried to include funding for a variety of leftist social causes in the aid package Congress approved to help taxpayers and businesses cope with coronavirus.

Pelosi has called President Trump “The most dangerous person in the history of our country.”

She claimed President Trump wasn’t acquitted in the impeachment case she orchestrated against him, even though he was.

She was caught on video practicing ripping up President Trump’s last State of the Union speech, and then doing it.

She has, at times, forgotten Sen. Mitch McConnell’s name, and referred to President Trump as President Bush.

On CNN a few years back, she was blankly staring at the audience.

As she addressed gun control, Pelosi became lost for words.

“Responsible gun owners from the hills of Arizona to the duck blinds of Minnesota, all over, say, ‘We’re all law-abiding, we have many guns, we have as many guns as he had, but we have,’ uh, we have, um, uh,” she said before turning to moderator Chris Cuomo and repeatedly waved her hands.

“Background checks,” she finally exclaimed

Pelosi then discussed Russia’s alleged “hacking” of the 2016 presidential election.

“This isn’t a frivolous thing. Many of us who – um –” she said before pausing and gazing into the audience.

“– are interested in the public knowing,” she finally blurted.

And Franklin Graham has openedly wondered of her: “What’s wrong with these people?”

