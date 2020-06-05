https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/pelosi-suffers-worse-mental-lapse-yet-malfunctions-10-seconds-straight-video/

This may be one of Speaker Pelosi’s worst mental lapses yet!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stuttered and malfunctioned for 10 seconds straight during a presser on Thursday.

Pelosi read from a letter she sent to President Trump complaining about military on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial after violent left-wing terrorists started fires, defaced memorials and destroyed property.

“I preface it by saying, as you probably saw, there are military on the steps of Lin–of Lincoln Memorial. The — uh — the, uh–what is it? I’ll read it to you,” said Pelosi.

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Is Censoring The Gateway Pundit Writer Joe Hoft’s Latest Book “In God We Trust: Not in Lying Liberal Lunatics”

She was visibly shaken by her inability to recall words.

Pelosi, 80, was so confused she had to revert to a letter she wrote Trump after she was caught speechless and unable to finish her sentence.

WATCH:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

