Friday, Vice President Mike Pence reacted to the month of May’s jobs report showing the unemployment rate fell to 13.3% and 2.5 million workers finding employment as restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic are loosened. The numbers are an improvement from the previous month’s record-high 14.7% unemployment rate.

Pence touted the improved numbers as “a great day for America.” He added that they show that the “recovery begins today.”

“It is a tribute to President Trump’s leadership throughout this pandemic, but long before,” the Vice President said on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street.”

“It’s remarkable to think this jobs report today is actually from a survey in mid-May when roughly 50% of small businesses around America were starting to reopen,” he added. “The U.S. Chamber just did a survey where they think 80% are reopening. In all of our discussions with governors, our focus in the month of May at the Coronavirus Task Force has been to safely reopen America, and this jobs report today shows you the American people are stepping up, standing on that strong foundation that President Trump laid, the strong, resilient economy, the resilience of the American people, and this recovery begins today.

