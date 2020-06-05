https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/president-trump-tweets-rod-rosenstein-regretting-signing-fraudulent-fisa-warrant-application-used-spy-president-trump-administration/
President Trump retweeted videos of former DAG Rod Rosenstein in front of the Senate this week and previously in front of the House where Rosenstein discusses not reading but signing the FISA report that enabled the FBI to spy on President Trump 6 months into his term.
President Trump retweeted the following tweet from Congressman Matt Gaetz:
Thank you Matt! https://t.co/2PT6IFNBAc
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2020
Representative Matt Gaetz grilled Rosenstein in the House a few years ago. Rosenstein refused to answer his questions:
On Wednesday Senator Josh Hawley grilled Rosenstein as well and Rosenstein still refused to answer questions:[embedded content]