Project Veritas has infiltrated Antifa.

Project Veritas released part 2 of its “Expose Antifa” series on Friday.

On Thursday, PV’s undercover report revealed how the leftist terror group Antifa practice eye gouging, beating their opponents and create an environment of fear and terror.

On Friday, Project Veritas journalists infiltrated New York City Antifa and caught them on video fight training.

“Get a good liver or kidney shot, it’s pretty much crippling them”

“Break one of the floating ribs”

“Reframe the idea of self-defense…not simply you’re being acted upon by an aggressor.”

Via Project Veritas:

In a second video installment, Project Veritas today released footage exposing the violent nature of the New York-based Antifa chapter. “Our second #EXPOSEANTIFA installment, demonstrates just how far the group will go to engage in physical combat, evade arrests and promote the most damage possible on the streets,” said James O’Keefe CEO and founder of Project Veritas. Here are a few statements from Antifa members in our latest video: Chris, Antifa Fight Instructor: “If you get a good liver or kidney shot, it’s pretty much crippling them. They’re going to be doubled over and in a lot of pain. If you break one of the floating ribs, which are small and right down here. Those are also very painful, it’s hard to move after that, to catch a breath. So, one good body shot could potentially give you all the time in the world to run away while they’re doubled over in pain, or really put a beating on them after that if you really want to make it personal.”

WATCH:

[embedded content]