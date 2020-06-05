https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/protesters-track-officers-homes-throw-molotov-cocktails-patrol-cars/

(WSBTV) Three protesters are in jail Thursday after being arrested for trying to set police cars on fire with Molotov cocktails.

They were denied bond in court Friday.

Police say the vandals tracked those officers down at their homes and tried to torch their cars. Both fires were put out quickly, leaving minor damage to the vehicles.

Ebuka Chike-Morah, 21, Alvin Joseph, 21, and Lakaila Mack, 20, all face multiple charges.

