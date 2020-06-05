https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/riot-death-toll-now-higher-total-deaths-unarmed-black-people-whole-2019/

(SUMMIT NEWS) The death toll from the current riots is now higher than the number of unarmed African-Americans killed throughout the entirety of 2019.

Of the 1004 people killed by American police in 2019, 371 were white, and 236 were black.

That’s noteworthy in itself since blacks are far likelier to become involved in violent confrontations with police than whites.

Of those people killed, 20 whites were unarmed and 10 blacks were unarmed.

