https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/stop-sick-demonic-black-women-urge-guilty-white-liberals-stop-kneeling-black-people-video/

Lovely Melissa posted a tweet on Friday with a video of two women begging guilty white liberals to “stop apologizing for being white and bowing down to black people.”

The two women tell guilty liberals, “Stop it! It’s sick, it’s DEMONIC!”

Two black women make a plea to white people to stop apologizing for being white & bowing down to black people in #whiteguilt propaganda being promoted by the liberal machine. “Stop it! It’s sick, it’s DEMONIC” pic.twitter.com/LMkcqj7YFj — Melissa A. (@TheRightMelissa) June 5, 2020

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Is Censoring The Gateway Pundit Writer Joe Hoft’s Latest Book “In God We Trust: Not in Lying Liberal Lunatics”

The Nazis humiliated the Jews and demanded they “take a knee” years before the Holocaust.

Here are some Nazis in the 1930s after demanding Jews ‘took a knee’ in front of them. Slightly different methodology, same end result. Humiliation and debasement of one race in order to allow the other to feel and act superior. pic.twitter.com/Ll6tpftOKf — Ginger Jones (@DDenouncement) June 4, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

