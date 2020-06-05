https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/stop-sick-demonic-black-women-urge-guilty-white-liberals-stop-kneeling-black-people-video/

Lovely Melissa posted a tweet on Friday with a video of two women begging guilty white liberals to “stop apologizing for being white and bowing down to black people.”

The two women tell guilty liberals, “Stop it! It’s sick, it’s DEMONIC!”

The Nazis humiliated the Jews and demanded they “take a knee” years before the Holocaust.

