The Trump economy hit new records on Friday adding 2.5 million jobs to the economy. The unemployment rate dropped to 13.3%

Job numbers through the end of May were way better than expected.

The Trump White House was ecstatic with the news.

It’s a stupendous number. It’s joyous, let’s call it like it is. The Market was right. It’s stunning! @jimcramer @CNBC — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020

This was a national record on most jobs gained in month in US history!

COMMENCE THE TRANSITION TO GREATNESS! pic.twitter.com/GetkJtZExE — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) June 5, 2020

President Trump held a presser in the Rose Garden following the tremendous news.

The President signed legislation following his remarks giving businesses more time to spend coronavirus loans.

The nasty DC press decided that this was a good time to attack the president with ridiculous questions.

This was a new low for the corrupt media.

Following the display FBN host Stuart Varney went off!

Stuart Varney: Did you hear that? Did you hear that? The President is signing the PPA change of rules and the media is shouting hostile questions at him! What about the black unemployment rate?… That is really extraordinary behavior from America’s media.

Via Varney and Co.:

