After a week of violence, looting, arson, vandalism and mob violence over 10,000 leftist thugs have been arrested in violent protests and rioting across America.

The Intelligencer reported:

At least 10,000 protesters have been arrested nationwide since the start of the unrest

The Associated Press went through the records of arrests at protests around the country and determined that more than 10,000 people have already been arrested on charges ranging from curfew violations and failures to disperse to looting. Most of the arrests occurred in Los Angeles (where there have been more than 3,000), New York, Dallas, and Philadelphia.