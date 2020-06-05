https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/swedish-policewoman-takes-knee-cries-protesters-attack-vehicle/
(SUMMIT NEWS) A policewoman in Sweden has gone viral after she responded to “protesters” attacking her vehicle by taking a knee, crying and holding a sign that read “white silence is violence.”
A video clip shows the woman submitting to the mob before she is hugged by black people and a Muslim woman wearing a hijab.
“The significance of the gesture is reinforced by the fact that her police car was attacked the seconds before she chose to submit to them,” commented Tobias Andersson.