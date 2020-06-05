https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/crowd-control-tear-gas-st-johns-chuch/2020/06/05/id/970841

Tear gas canisters were reportedly found near St. John’s Church in Washington, D.C., despite repeated denials by the White House and the Park Police that tear gas was used to break up a protest Monday ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit to the burned church.

CBS affiliate WUSA9 reported canisters were found near the White House on 17th and H Street for two products – Skat Shell OC and Speed-Heat CS – both of which have been described as “tear gas.”

The report triggered the U.S. Park Police to revise an original statement to also deny Skat Shell OC was used during that particular clash. The original statement said “smoke canisters and pepper balls” were deployed.

The affiliate, however, posted a picture that shows an OC gas label, and gas canisters labeled SPEDE-HEAT CS that it said it collected at Lafayette Park. It also tweeted out the images.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention fact sheet lists CS as one of the two most common compounds found in “riot control agents” that the agency notes are “sometimes referred to as ‘tear gas,'” the Daily Mail reported.

Overall, the CDC considers “tear gas” to include a broad range of chemical agents, which can also include ones derived from natural components, the news outlet noted.

The ACLU and Black Lives Matters D.C. announced Thursday they are suing President Donald Trump, Attorney General William Barr, and other federal officials over the use of tear gas to clear the streets outside the White House on Monday, The Washington Times reported.

