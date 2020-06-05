https://www.theblaze.com/news/police-arrest-thug-kicked-head

It’s an image that’s gone viral and has become a symbol of leftist violence during the riots over George Floyd’s death across the country.

A group of protesters chased and pushed a man amid protesting in Portland, Oregon, last weekend, after which he fell on the street — knocked out, face down, and motionless. And that’s when another male was caught on video kicking him in the head — and then running away.

Image source: Twitter video screenshot

Afterward one of the protesters can be heard boasting, “Knocked his motherf***in’ ass out!” A nearby man can be heard asking, “Who the f*** are you runnin’ your mouth like that, man?”

A closeup shot of the street surface showed a tooth amid the puddle of blood from the man’s face:

Here’s the clip. Content warning: Language:

Busted

Well, police announced that they arrested a suspect in connection with the kick to the victim’s head.

Portland Police Chief Jami Resch said community members “came forward with critical information to help us identify the person responsible for this horrible act.”

Police said assault detectives on Wednesday afternoon detained a 14-year-old male suspect and took him to the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center on charges of second-degree assault. Police added that various media platforms have falsely stated that the victim died; he was seriously injured but did not die, police said.

‘Who raised this little monster?’

Upon hearing the news of the arrest, a number of Twitter users were shocked at the suspect’s age — and said he deserves a much harsher charge:

“Parents of the year.”

“I see an attempted murder, this is not a felony assault.”

“Charge the parents, too.”

“Assault??? Kicking [an] unconscious person like you’re kicking a 100-yard field goal is attempted murder …”

“He should be tried as an adult for attempted murder. He could have killed that man!”

“Who raised this little monster?”

“14?!?! PARENTS….PAY ATTENTION TO YOUR CHILDREN.”

“Kicking out someone’s teeth is a lifetime of pain and trying to restructure the mouth. No teeth, hard to speak, eat, live.”

“I’m scared for the future my children are facing.”

“Needs to be charged as an adult.”

