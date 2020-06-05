https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/protests-based-metastatic-lie/

Everything destructive that has happened and will follow is based on a bald-faced lie.

The lie is that police have been preying on and murdering unarmed, innocent blacks by the busload and that nationwide, police are inherently racist.

It’s a total and complete fabrication that has permeated our society like a cancer. And it has metastasized through society to the point that the lie has now become the accepted truth. I say “accepted” truth, because there is but one truth, and this Black Lives Matter (BLM) truth is not it.

But there’s a problem. If you have the courage to stand and say this, you will be crucified by almost everyone – because evidently, almost everyone is either ignorant, or doesn’t have the courage to honestly accept the statistical proof, proof that what the race-baiters and the ignorant are mindlessly repeating is all a pack of lies.

And then there is the obvious third explanation – that those promoting this lie know full well what they’re doing, but the actual truth doesn’t align with their agenda.

However, American author and commentator Heather Mac Donald is one of the courageous. She was on Mark Levin’s radio program a few evenings ago to discuss an important article she penned for the Wall Street Journal entitled, “The Myth of Systemic Police Racism.”

The article highlights the “Obama-era narrative that law enforcement is endemically racist.” Mac Donald says this is as wrong as it can be.

She cites a Washington Post release of the database of police killings of “unarmed” black men. And the number was staggering – staggeringly small.

If one were to pose this question of how many unarmed blacks are killed by cops to virtually anyone, the answers may range from several dozen to possibly thousands.

In 2019, the number of unarmed blacks killed by police across our entire nation was … NINE! That’s it. And the term “unarmed” is not what most would imagine. It is defined “very broadly.”

Here’s just one example of what is considered an unarmed black killing by the statistics the Washington Post cites. An “unarmed” black attacks a police officer and grabs the officer’s gun with the intent to shoot him, but is instead shot himself.

In what universe is that man unarmed?

So far in 2020, just two “unarmed” black men have been killed by police.

The riots are said to be retribution for the needless, senseless and rampant killing of blacks at the hands of racist cops all over the country – that George Floyd was not an outlier. He was just another of the countless who lose their lives at the hands of racist cops.

So all this rioting, looting, destruction of property and, yes, murder, is over nine unarmed black men.

Of course it’s not. It’s really about the collapse of the traditional, constitutional, law-and-order American society that is to be replaced with anarchy – at least to start.

And the black “community” has been whipped into a frenzy by radicals and used like brownshirt enforcers until their work is done and they are no longer needed.

Feel free to look up what became of the Brownshirts when they ceased to be useful to the Nazi cause.

