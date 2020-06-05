https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-great-day-george-floyd-democrats

A myriad of Democrats and left-leaning politicos swiftly pounced on President Trump Friday for supposedly suggesting that George Floyd is “looking down from heaven” in appreciation of the United States’ strong May jobs report and saying “this is a great day for him.”

There’s only one problem — they’re completely ripping the president’s comments out of context.

What did he say?

Yes, the president was delivering a scheduled address about the May jobs report from the Rose Garden Friday morning and yes, during that address he suggested that “this is a great day” for George Floyd. But those two facts are not directly related as many are suggesting. During the address, Trump changed subjects to specifically speak about the country’s push for equal justice under the law.

“Equal justice under the law must mean every American receives equal treatment in every encounter with law enforcement regardless of race, color, gender or creed. They have to receive fair treatment from law enforcement,” Trump said, veering away from his prepared remarks.

“We all saw what happened last week. We can’t let that happen,” he continued. “Hopefully George is looking down right now and saying, ‘This is a great thing that’s happening for our country.’ This is a great day for him. It’s a great day for everybody. This is a great day for everybody. This a great, great day in terms of equality.”

At the close of those brief comments, the president then clearly shifted back to his prepared comments with a marked transition. Just watch the end of the video above.

They didn’t care

But the mere proposition that Trump may have let slip such controversial and unsettling remarks was enough for so many to run with the news without stopping even for a moment to check the facts.

The Daily Caller’s Greg Price was able to round up many of the “hacks” who attacked the remarks on social media in a list that includes several journalists and even the Democratic National Committee War Room.

Price asks in one of the tweets, “Will any of these people retract?”

The Guardian also published a report that includes tweet outrage from several Democratic lawmakers, including Virginia Sen. Mark Warner and Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill.

