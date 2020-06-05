https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-celebrates-stunning-jobs-report-with-democrat-taunts-media-reactions-half-kidding-congratulations-news-conference-announcement

It’s been a brutal few months since the nation went on “lockdown” in response to alarming — and since repeatedly revised down — COVID-19 model predictions. President Trump, who reluctantly supported the extreme “social distancing” measures but has since been calling for their rapid roll back, has watched his historically good economy collapse and jobless claims skyrocket at an unprecedented rate. On Friday, the embattled president finally got some good news — news that has stunned the experts.

The unemployment rate for May, predicted by Dow Jones experts to rise to a devastating 19.5% from April’s 14.7%, instead dropped by more than 2 percent to 13.3%.

Despite the ongoing COVID-19/lockdown crisis, the U.S. economy managed to create more than 2.5 million jobs in May, according to the Labor Department’s Friday report. That gain, as The Daily Wire noted, is “by far the biggest one-month jobs gain in U.S. history since at least 1939.”

Unsurprisingly, Trump was though the roof about the Labor Department’s surprising report, posting first a half-joking self-congratulations then blasting out a series of reactions to the “amazing,” “incredible,” “stunning” jobs report before announcing a press conference and taunting his political rival.

“Really Big Jobs Report,” Trump tweeted in the first of the tweets Friday morning. “Great going President Trump (kidding but true)!”

“THESE NUMBERS ARE INCREDIBLE!” Trump added in a follow-up, citing Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo. “I am so stunned. I’ve never seen numbers like this and I’ve been doing this for 30 years!” Trump added, citing Treasure Sec. Steve Mnuchin and Bartiromo. “This is an AMAZING JOBS REPORT!” the president added, attributing the reaction to Fox Business’s Edward Lawrence.

The president then enthusiastically announced that he will be “doing a News Conference at 10:00 A.M. on the Jobs Numbers!”

“Congratulations to wonderful Charles Payne on having been so optimistic, and therefore correct. Market up BIG!!!” Trump wrote in another post.

He then mocked the Democrats and presumptive nominee Joe Biden. “Oh no, the Dems are worried again. The only one that can kill this comeback is Sleepy Joe Biden!” wrote Trump.

Trump followed that up with more media reaction: “It’s a stupendous number. It’s joyous, let’s call it like it is. The Market was right. It’s stunning!” he wrote citing CNBC’s “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer, adding: “It is a stunner by any stretch of the imagination!”

Trump's tweets below:

