President Donald Trump on Friday directed the Department of Defense to order thousands of American troops to return from Germany by the end of the summer, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The move will pull roughly 9,500 troops from the country by September while about 25,000 troops will remain, which also will be the most allowed at any one time. Currently, Germany could house as many as 52,000 American units during training exercises and rotations.

White House National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien signed the memorandum ordering the change in policy, according to Pentagon officials.

The Trump administration has sparred with Germany recently over its military spending and German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s decision not to join the other G-7 nations for a meeting that was to take place in Washington, D.C. at the end of June.

