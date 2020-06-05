https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-vs-biden-all-the-latest-polls

While COVID-19 has dominated the headlines over the last three months, only to be eclipsed in the last two weeks by the George Floyd protests and riots, the 2020 election, which has been relegated to an afterthought for many Americans, edges ever closer. We’re now just 5 months away from voters deciding whether President Trump’s wild ride of a presidency comes to an inglorious end, or if “Sleepy Joe” will go the way of “Crooked Hillary.”

While 2016 shook many Americans’ confidence in most pollsters, the truth is the national polling wasn’t far off, at least by average. Hillary Clinton did actually win the popular vote by about the margin that the average of the national polls showed (on the morning of the election, Real Clear Politics’ average showed Clinton leading by 3.3%; she won the popular vote by 2.1%). The battleground state polls were another matter, however, many ending up reversing the final outcome, sometimes by significant margins. So while we know we can’t rely fully on the polls, they’re still worth watching, if with some healthy skepticism, particularly for long-term trends.

So how is Trump vs. Biden shaping up 5 months out? Both the current polls and the trends suggest that Trump has an uphill battle ahead of him, particularly with the exploding racial tensions following the death of George Floyd. But the Labor Department’s new report revealing that the unemployment rate stunningly dropped by over a point in May — it was predicted to climb by over 5 percent — gives Trump some reason to believe the country’s fortunes, and thus his own, might improve enough by November to give him four more years.

National Polls

According to RCP’s average of the national polls, Biden currently leads Trump by 7.2 percent (49.3–42.1). Most of these polls were taken after the protests and rioting over Floyd’s death erupted. None of them include any data after the surprisingly good jobs report released Friday. The closest result gives Biden a 3-point advantage (what Clinton enjoyed heading into the 2016 election), while the biggest gap is Biden +11. Trump leads in none of the polls.

Here’s what the most recent national polls included in RCP’s average found:

IBD/TIPP — Biden +3 (45–42)

(45–42) Emerson — Biden +6 (53–47)

(53–47) Monmouth — Biden +11 (52–41)

(52–41) CNBC — Biden +7 (48–41)

(48–41) Economist/YouGov — Biden +7 (47–40)

Biden has consistently led in the national polls by about 5 to 6 points since he became the lone Democratic contender, so his current 7-point lead is a bit higher than it has been. That lead follows two months straight of devastating weekly jobs reports that saw the once historically strong economy collapse and the solid Trump economy unemployment rate of just 4.4% in March skyrocket to 14.7% in April.

On Friday, the Labor Department revealed that the unemployment rate dropped to 13.3% — analysts had predicted it would spike to 19.5%. How this surprisingly good news will impact polls remains to be seen.

Battleground States

Far more important than national polls are the state polls, but they’re also generally far less numerous and thorough. According to battleground states that have released recent polling data, Trump has his work cut out for him. Here are the results of the averages of the polling data out of some of the key battleground states (based on RCP’s averages), as well as the outcome of the 2016 election in each state:

Arizona — Biden +2.8 — 2016: Trump won by 3.6

— 2016: Trump won by 3.6 Florida — Biden +3.4 — 2016: Trump won by 1.2

— 2016: Trump won by 1.2 Iowa — Trump +4.6 — 2016: Trump won by 9.4

2016: Trump won by 9.4 Michigan — Biden +4.2 — 2016: Trump won by 0.2

2016: Trump won by 0.2 North Carolina — Biden +0.8 — 2016: Trump won by 3.6

— 2016: Trump won by 3.6 Pennsylvania — Biden +4 — 2016: Trump won by 1.7

— 2016: Trump won by 1.7 Texas — Trump +2.2 — 2016: Trump won by 9

— 2016: Trump won by 9 Wisconsin — Biden +3.4 — 2016: Trump won by 0.7

