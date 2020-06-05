https://www.dailywire.com/news/trumps-choice-for-voa-director-finally-confirmed-iranian-chinese-dissidents-praise-trump-celebrate

On Friday, President Trump celebrated the Senate confirmation of his nominee for new director at the Voice of America (VOA), Michael Pack, and he was not the only one celebrating: Iranian and Chinese dissidents who oppose the tyrannical regimes of their countries also celebrated as they have felt the VOA has supported those same tyrannical regimes.

As Monica Showalter of the American Thinker noted as she documented just some of the dissidents who expressed their gratitude and praised President Trump, the extended battle over Pack’s confirmation was “sort of miracle, given the dirty, protracted battle from deep state’s Obama holdovers to keep him out. It was so underhanded it involved a last-ditch Kavanaugh-style bid to smear Pack as corrupt if for nothing else to delay his Senate confirmation to eternity. It was deep state at its worst and it failed. Now, what’s probably the last solid Obama bastion of deep-state government has toppled.”

Trump tweeted:

Congratulations to Michael Pack! Nobody has any idea what a big victory this is for America. Why? Because he is going to be running the VOICE OF AMERICA (@VOANews), and everything associated with it… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2020

…Michael is Tough, Smart, and Loves our Country. This has been a big battle in Congress for 25 years. Thank you to our Great Republican Senate! @SenateCloakroom — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2020

Dissidents celebrated:

Thank you, Mr President! We will win the heart and soul of the peoples around the world! I began to listen to VOA at 15, and went to prison in communist China for spreading the words of freedom – VOA former China Branch director https://t.co/091nExFy24 — 龚小夏 Sasha Gong (@Sasha_Gong) June 4, 2020

Thank you, Mr. President

Hope to see fundamental changes in VOA Farsi or currently the voice of the Islamic Republic of Iran in America — khabarbin (@khabarbin) June 5, 2020

Thank You Mr President! Voice of America [Farsi] has been the roaming field for Mullahs’ exported “journalists” for years. Many call it Voice of Mullahs! VOA needs to represent America & POTUS’ policy of max pressure toward #1 sponsor of terrorism, paving the way for Free Iran. pic.twitter.com/NUm7MLv0uA — Saeid Sajadi (@Saeid_Emdi) June 4, 2020

Fantastic! Start by firing Setareh Derakhshesh and everyone else out of VOA persian and hire people NOT working for the islamic republic! — Kourosh (@KouroshPahlavi2) June 5, 2020

Congratulations to you President Trump

Now the traitors in #VOA must be fired.They not only betrayed to Americans but they betrayed to #Restart_opposition the really opposition against the terrorist IRI ,the regime which is behind the #AntifaTerroristshttps://t.co/NIrwNzWk4d — یاس پرپر (@yase_parpar1) June 5, 2020

As a Chinese immigrant, I hope @VOANews @VOAChinese not to continue to be pro-Beijing, the CCP dictatorship is the biggest threat and enemy for any free nation. I see most many medias and social platforms are penetrated in deeply and distributing the CCP propagandas. That’s bad. pic.twitter.com/6fwGfoYB9Z — 末日獨裁 (@hvLiao) June 5, 2020

We too

We have waited a very long time for this happen

They did the biggest treason to Iranians too .

They censored the largest populist movement of Iran against the brutal and terrorist regime of Iran.

They’ve always helped to IRI . https://t.co/4hNziByjJ9 — یاس پرپر (@yase_parpar1) June 5, 2020

This is great news.

All of #Iran‘s apologists/lobbyists should be shunned from pushing the mullahs’ talking points in America. pic.twitter.com/c1DgEzrp36 — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) June 5, 2020

VOA has been a propaganda tool of CCP, now VOA is the time to come back to Americans’ hand to serve USA! — Jane (@LingJia_USA) June 5, 2020

In April, an events summary produced by the White House digital team fired criticism at Voice of America for spreading propaganda on behalf of Communist China. The statement read:

VOA too often speaks for America’s adversaries—not its citizens. The Coronavirus pandemic is no exception. Secrecy from the Communist Party of China allowed the deadly virus to spread across the world. Journalists should report the facts, but VOA has instead amplified Beijing’s propaganda. This week, VOA called China’s Wuhan lockdown a successful “model” copied by much of the world—and then tweeted out video of the Communist government’s celebratory light show marking the quarantine’s alleged end. Even worse, while much of the U.S. media takes its lead from China, VOA went one step further: It created graphics with Communist government statistics to compare China’s Coronavirus death toll to America’s. As intelligence experts point out, there is simply no way to verify the accuracy of China’s numbers.

The statement noted, “The Coronavirus story is just one example of this pattern. Last year, VOA helped highlight the Twitter feed of Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif while he was issuing threats against the U.S. and sharing Russian anti-U.S. propaganda videos.”

The Heritage Foundation has said of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which supervises VOA:

The U.S. Agency for Global Media is the government’s primary public diplomacy tool and is funded to the tune of $685 million by U.S. taxpayers. It dwarfs any other expenditure by the government on international outreach, including educational and cultural exchanges, embassy outreach, and American centers at foreign universities. In the hands of left-leaning producers and directors, much of the broadcasting paid for by U.S. taxpayers resembles that of CNN more than anything else, both in its story selection and its anti-Trump bias.

A Stanford University report in 2018 from the Hoover Institution stated:

VOA officials sought to scale back what were perceived to be sensitive reports. After running two years of a radio series on aspects of modern Chinese history, including the Cultural Revolution and other events post-1949, VOA cut the program in 2009 despite several of those shows garnering well over three million hits each on the web … In 2012, a Chinese immigrant, who was also a former Chinese dissident and a specialist on the US political system, became the first female Chinese head of the service. She was later fired over a controversial interview that drew the official ire of the PRC, which threatened repercussions. Since her dismissal, VOA’s Mandarin service has resumed a pattern of avoiding stories that could be perceived to be too tough on China, according to several staffers.

