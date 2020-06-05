https://www.theblaze.com/louder-with-crowder/censoring-trumps-twitter

The war on conservative speech rages onward. But in the game of social media platforms removing opposing political views, Twitter has reached an all-time low.

In the wake of unfounded fears of COVID-19 and the tragic death of George Floyd, rioting and looting continue to destroy the hopes and dreams of the most vulnerable citizens. Americans remain in desperate need of something, anything to unify this lost nation. Fortunately, President Trump stepped up to deliver the most presidential message of his political career. In a tweet, Trump shared a video that captured a promise to protect and defend his pledge to the American people of unity, dignity, and solidarity.

Unfortunately, Twitter decided to remove the video for an alleged copyright violation, while images of hate and division remain. Watch Trump’s message of peace and cooperation and understand why Steven Crowder is so vocal about Twitter’s political intentions.

Twitter REMOVES Trump’s Call For Unity Video… Because Reasons | Louder With Crowder

Use promo code LWC to save $10.

Want more from Steven Crowder?

To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, join Mug Club — the only place for all of Crowder uncensored and on demand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

