For the first time since a ceasefire was declared at the end of May, U.S. forces in Afghanistan carried out two airstrikes against the Taliban, The Hill reports.

A spokesman said Friday that the U.S. attacks are the first ones since a ceasefire was put in place on the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

U.S. Forces Afghanistan spokesman Col. Sonny Leggett tweeted Friday that an overnight strike targeted 25 armed Taliban fighters who were “executing a coordinated attack” on an Afghan forces checkpoint in Farah province in western Afghanistan.

He said another strike in the afternoon targeted Taliban fighters attacking an Afghan forces checkpoint in Kandahar province in southern Afghanistan.

“We reiterate: All sides must reduce violence to allow the peace process to take hold,” Leggett tweeted.

The Trump administration inked a deal with the Taliban in February that stated the U.S. military would reduce the number of troops in Afghanistan to 8,600 by mid-July.

The Taliban hasn’t attacked U.S. forces since the deal was made, but fighters have been launching attacks on Afghan forces, according to The Hill.

U.S. officials say the deal with the Taliban allows the military to defend Afghan partners if they are attacked by the Taliban.

Military agencies have not issued reports on the number of airstrikes taking place in Afghanistan since the February negotiations with the Taliban took place.

U.S. Forces in Afghanistan last publicized a strike against the Taliban in March, which was several days after the withdrawal agreement was signed.

