https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/usa-usa-supporters-line-cheer-president-trump-arrives-guilford-maine-video/
President Trump traveled to Guilford, Maine on Friday.
Advertisement – story continues below
Trump supporters lined the streets and chanted “USA! USA!”
WATCH:
President Trump arrives in Guilford, Maine! #MAGA2020🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dTC24vzNgX
— Dan Scavino (@DanScavino) June 5, 2020
TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Is Censoring The Gateway Pundit Writer Joe Hoft’s Latest Book “In God We Trust: Not in Lying Liberal Lunatics”
President Trump visited Puritan Medical Products on Friday, a producer of medical swabs used in Coronavirus testing.
Advertisement – story continues below
President Trump also spoke to fishermen in Bangor, Maine.
WATCH:[embedded content]