President Trump traveled to Guilford, Maine on Friday.

Trump supporters lined the streets and chanted “USA! USA!”

President Trump visited Puritan Medical Products on Friday, a producer of medical swabs used in Coronavirus testing.

President Trump also spoke to fishermen in Bangor, Maine.

