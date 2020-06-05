http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/G07-InOnIRA/

Actress Keke Palmer berated National Guardsmen in Hollywood this week after they refused to leave their post protecting area businesses to march alongside protesters. Even after taking a knee to demonstrate solidarity, the actress dismissively told the Guardsmen “that ain’t enough for me.”

Palmer, who rose to fame with a lead role in Disney Channel’s Jump In!, has received sterling accolades from ideological allies in media for confronting the guardsmen and demanding them to break orders and march alongside protesters.

Watch below:

Keke Palmer is asking for members of the National Guard to march in solidarity with protesters in Hollywood: “March beside us and show us that you’re here for us.” (🎥: Gadi Schwartz) https://t.co/1ciEvhrZVL pic.twitter.com/uFQiTfTj4X — E! News (@enews) June 3, 2020

“‘Once the looting starts, the shooting starts?’” the Strahan, Sara & Keke co-host asked, referencing President Trump’s tweet. “You have a president talking about using the second amendment as a use for people to come out here and use firearms against the people that are protesting.”

“You have to pay attention to what’s going on,” Palmer continued, proclaiming that “we have a president that’s trying to incite a race war.”

“And when the borders are closed, we can’t leave,” the True Jackson, VP star continued, pleading with guardsmen to stand together with the community to “stop governmental oppression.”

“Let the revolution be televised, march beside us and show us that you’re here for us. Make history with us, please!” she begged.

One of the guardsmen told the actress that he could not leave his post but tried to satisfy her demands by offering to march alongside the protesters on the street he was patrolling — a term Palmer took issue with.

“Protect us. Y’all march with us,” she continued, as the guardsman calmly explained that they could not leave, as they were also protecting businesses in that area.

“Ok. Ok. I’m at a loss man. I’m at a loss man because that’s not enough,” the actress responded.

Someone else in the crowd asked the guardsmen to take a knee, and they quickly complied. However, Palmer can be heard in the background bluntly dismissing the action.

“That ain’t enough for me,” the actress said.

On Wednesday, Palmer talked about her protest and plea on Good Morning America.

“I was just talking to the people that I was marching with. I just posed the question of ‘Why are they not with us? Why are they not able to be with us?’” she said. “Though the kneeling — it can be seen as a walk in the same direction — we all can also see that just moments after in some of these cities where we’ve seen the kneeling, we’ve seen the teargassing and everything, the chaos afterwards,” she continued, directing her frustration to President Trump, who has urged governors to take steps to quell the violence in their states and did so himself in Washington, D.C. following Sunday’s violent protests.

“The reality is we have a president that with every tweet incites divisiveness,” Palmer assessed. “Some would even say, a situation where our military has orders to unleash on its citizens. Obviously everyone has a choice to make in working for the government, whether you are a policeman or working with the National Guard or politics, I think I as a citizen want to know what side of history you’re trying to be on? Is there a person in that uniform?”

Palmer added that she wants to “know” that people in authority are committed to standing against injustices and seemingly dismissed the lawlessness unleashed on U.S. cities in recent days.

“Buildings can be rebuilt, but once lives are taken, they’re gone,” she added.

