The Daily Wire reports that Joe Biden is expected to attend George Floyd’s funeral. Biden, however, is not expected to attend the funerals of any of the innocent Americans murdered during riots over the past two weeks. Nor will he be attending the funerals of the black men killed by other black men every day in cities across the country.

Floyd’s funeral provides the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee a political opportunity that the others do not. And that, of course, is all this is. Biden is using Floyd’s dead body as a campaign platform, just as he used Floyd’s dying words as a fundraising gimmick. It’s crass, disgusting, and offensive. But that’s not the most outrageous thing about this story.

Here’s what the article says:

Joe Biden, the presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee, is expected to attend the funeral of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man whose death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer sparked a week of anti-police brutality demonstrations across the country, according to a report from CNN. “Plans are being discussed” but “arrangements have not been finalized,” the outlet said Wednesday, noting that while a spokesman for Biden’s campaign refused to comment on the matter, an attorney for George Floyd’s family, Ben Crump, told the network that Biden is expected to be in attendance. Floyd’s funeral will be held in Houston, Texas, next week and it is expected to draw hundreds, if not thousands, of attendees. There will be a public memorial service on Thursday in Minneapolis.

“Hundreds, if not thousands, of attendees.” Some of them apparently flying in from around the country. Normally, there would be nothing outrageous about this. Except that, for the past three months, many Americans have not been able to attend the funeral services of their own family members due to COVID-19 restrictions. In most states, funeral attendance was capped at 10 or 15 people, and only graveside services were allowed. These are the guidelines still recommended by the CDC.

In a few cases, large services were still held. But those events were widely condemned. And, in New York, Mayor Bill De Blasio issued enraged threats against religious Jews who dared conduct their normal funeral rituals for their deceased. Many people have died these past months, whether from COVID-19 or anything else. Were they less important than George Floyd? Less deserving of a proper send-off? What do we say to the many people who were not allowed to travel across state lines to bury their own grandparents, now that Joe Biden plans to fly across the country to attend the funeral of a man he’s never met and whose name he didn’t know until two weeks ago?

I suppose to them we say whatever we say to the millions of Americans who lost their job or their business, and were prevented from going to church and exercising their First Amendment rights, and were cited for going to the park or the beach, and were shamed and sometimes arrested for protesting these measures, yet now watch on TV as the very same elected leaders who imposed these ruinous polices come out in enthusiastic support of Black Lives Matter protesters. We say: there are two laws in this country. One for you, and another for the elites and those who have the right politics according to the elites. Do what you will with that information.

For those who supported the lockdowns and now support the protesters who are violating it en masse, there are only two options. The first option is that they really believe what they said about the virus being exorbitantly lethal and contagious, and about large gatherings being deadly vectors for this virus. They really believe that those who come together in large groups are killing themselves and their neighbors and their grandmas, along with the first responders and medical professionals who will have to come in contact with them as they die a hideously torturous death. If this is the case, and they believed all of that and still believe it, then they are psychotics cheering as thousands of Americans, many of them black, commit mass suicide and genocide in one fell swoop. They do not actually think that black lives matter because they are happy to see so many black lives sacrificed for the sake of sending a political message. They think that the protesters are indeed killing grandma, but they also think that it’s okay to kill grandma for a good cause. They are murderous, bloodthirsty maniacs. That’s one option.

The second option — and there is no third — is that they never actually believed what they said about the virus. All of that “grandma killer” stuff, all of that “you must stay inside or millions will die” stuff, was a charade, an act, meant to terrify and control the masses. They didn’t think you were a suicidal nihilist for wanting to go to work, but they called you that anyway, because they will say anything and use any scare tactic to achieve whatever end they desire. They are maybe not murderous and bloodthirsty, but they are godforsaken liars and tyrants who destroyed the economy and millions of lives and drove countless people to despair and suicide on knowingly fraudulent grounds. As I said, there is no third possibility, aside from perhaps a combination of options one and two.

So the only question left is: which is it?

