The Washington Post was so confident that the May jobs report would show rising unemployment that it pre-wrote and actually tweeted a “grim milestone” story that it then hurried to retract:

The Post sheepishly acknowledged deleting its original tweet:

An earlier version of this tweet was deleted because it carried a headline that had not been updated after the release of today’s unemployment numbers. This tweet is correct. — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 5, 2020

At first glance, it might seem shocking the the Post writes its story to fit a preconception before it knows the facts, but on reflection, that is pretty much what it does all day, every day.

