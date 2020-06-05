https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/watch-new-york-politician-livestreams-call-rioters-loot-communities-arent/

Buffalo City Councilman Rasheed N.C. Wyatt livestreamed a call for rioters to loot and destroy communities that aren’t their own.

The politician also said that the only reason Dr. Martin Luther King was anti-violence is because black people didn’t have enough guns.

Wyatt appears to be not-so-subtly implying that the violent mobs should go to white neighborhoods.

“Don’t go that way, the police are over there,” Wyatt tells rioters, to redirect them at the beginning of the video. “We trying to do so much in our community, and I’m telling you, we can do better. We gotta find out how to do this. But not in a way that tears up our neighborhood.”

The politician goes on to direct looters and rioters to go to non-black neighborhoods.

“Why would we tear up our neighborhood? I see all the protests going on all throughout the country and we tearing up our neighborhood. Go somewhere else and loot, loot somewhere else. Don’t loot in our neighborhood.”

The Nationalist Review, who first broke the story and obtained the video, noted that “the obvious implication of his rant is that the individuals ought to be looting in predominantly white neighborhoods. During the 16 minute video, Wyatt helps direct rioters away from the police and towards safer places to cause mayhem, comments on how he believes Dr. Martin Luther King was only nonviolent because black people didn’t own enough guns to win, and stated that he believes looters should leave their own communities and wreak havoc in others.”

“Do you know why Dr. King talked about non-violence? Because we don’t have enough guns.”

