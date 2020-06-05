https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/sex-ed-program-kids-4-homosexuality-pornography-masturbation-others/

(BREAKING ISRAEL NEWS) The curriculum suggested by the United Nations health organization promotes aberrant sexuality for children, claiming their guidelines supersede those of the parents. This takes on chilling implications when considering the history of rape and pedophilia within the organization.

In the wake of the organization mishandling the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, President Trump removed US funding from the World Health Organization (WHO). Many people criticized the decision but a closer look shows that not only is the WHO incompetent at performing the function for which it was created but it has side agendas that are shocking indeed. One such program that began more than ten years ago is focused on indoctrinating children under the age of four in the “enjoyment and pleasure of masturbation” and that even for children, sexuality is a “normal part of everyone’s life.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

