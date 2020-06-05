http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/ErFIYN8ltCU/

In a year marked with a worldwide pandemic and protests about police brutality and racial inequality, the cherry on top of an annus horribilis would be a cataclysmic supervolcano eruption.

Nearly 300 earthquakes were centered in Yellowstone National Park last month, the largest with a 3.1 magnitude, according to the monthly update from the U.S. Geological Survey.

That may sound worrisome, considering that the park sits on top of a supervolcano. But a new study published in the journal Geology suggests that we don’t need to worry about the Yellowstone hotspot blowing its lid anytime soon.

Yellowstone is famous for sitting on top of a “hotspot” of molten rock that bubbles up from deep within the planet, fueling the park’s famous geysers, mudpots, fumaroles and hot springs. The 288 earthquakes that occurred in May — in three bursts known as swarms — along with the continued eruptions of Steamboat Geyser in Norris Basin, are proof that the park is very seismically active.

But the supervolcano that fuels Yellowstone’s geothermal fury has been in a “significant decline” for quite some time, according to researchers at Britain’s University of Leicester and the University of California Santa Cruz. In their study published in Geology, the scientists announced the discovery of two newly identified super-eruptions on Yellowstone’s hotspot track, including what they call the supervolcano’s largest and most cataclysmic event.

“We discovered that deposits previously believed to belong to multiple, smaller eruptions were in fact colossal sheets of volcanic material from two previously unknown super-eruptions at about 9.0 and 8.7 million years ago,” said Thomas Knott, a volcanologist at the University of Leicester and the paper’s lead author. “The younger of the two, the Grey’s Landing super-eruption, is now the largest recorded event of the entire Snake-River-Yellowstone volcanic province. It is one of the top five eruptions of all time.”

The researchers conclude that six super-eruptions took place during the Miocene geological era, a period spanning 23 to 5.3 million years ago, at an average of once every 500,000 years.

Comparatively, over the past three million years, the Yellowstone hotspot has experienced just two super-eruptions. “It therefore seems that the Yellowstone hotspot has experienced a three-fold decrease in its capacity to produce super-eruption events,” said Knott. “This is a very significant decline.”

“We have demonstrated that the recurrence rate of Yellowstone super-eruptions appears to be once every 1.5 million years,” said Knott. “The last super-eruption there was 630,000 years ago, suggesting we may have up to 900,000 years before another eruption of this scale occurs.”

Knott was quick to add, however, that the 900,000-year figure is just an estimate and that continuous monitoring by the U.S. Geological Survey “is a must.”

So should we be worried about the recent earthquakes at Yellowstone? A notable paper published in Nature in 2013 suggested that a huge earthquake of magnitude 7 or greater, rather than a volcanic eruption, poses the biggest risk in Yellowstone.

“This area of the western United States is being stretched and thinned by geological forces, causing the crust to fracture in large quakes. The risk of more of these quakes occurring remains high, says [Robert Smith, a geophysicist at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City], making them a much bigger problem than any chance of a mammoth eruption,” noted the article.

For its part, the USGS appears unfazed over the seismic activity in May. “Earthquake sequences like these are common and account for roughly 50% of the total seismicity in the Yellowstone region,” says the USGS’s most recent update, which gives the park a “green/normal” rating.

