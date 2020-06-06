https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/2-buffalo-police-officers-charged-assault-elderly-man/

(FOX NEWS) Two Buffalo police officers have pleaded not guilty to assault after they were caught on camera shoving a 75-year-old man to the ground during George Floyd protests in the New York city.

Officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski were both charged with second-degree assault, a class D felony. They were both released without bail after the hearing and will return to court July 20.

The officers have been suspended without pay and an internal affairs investigation launched after the incident was caught on video and showed the man, Martin Gugino, bleeding on the sidewalk. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the video made him “sick to my stomach”.

