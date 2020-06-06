http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/99YKSYSIBjE/

Thousands of George Floyd protesters took to the streets of New York City on Saturday, where some in attendance chose to utilize the opportunity to promote voter registration.

Breitbart News was on the scene in Lower Manhattan for the protest and caught the ordeal on camera.

One individual with a microphone said:

Remember, like I said, alright, you need to register to vote to make change. You can give all the speeches, you can walk all the miles that you want, but it’s not gonna do a thing unless you register and you vote and you know who your senate and assembly is.

“Do that please,” the unidentified individual continued. “We have paper ballots right here if you are a New York citizen and you’re not registered, we have paper ballots right here that you can do it. Right here, right now.”

As the protest moved through Lower Manhattan on Saturday, chants of “No justice, no peace” could be heard, accompanied by chants of “F**k Donald Trump, F**k Donald Trump.”

