https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/bail-revoked-attorneys-charged-molotov-cocktail-attack-nypd/

(BREITBART) The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled Friday that two elite lawyers accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail into a New York Police Department vehicle last weekend should not receive bail and must return to jail.

Breitbart News reported Monday: “The two attorneys, Colinford Mattis, 32, and Urooj Rahman, 31, reportedly hurled a Molotov cocktail at a police vehicle in the 88th Precinct in Fort Greene Saturday as tensions escalated in the area.”

Mattis works in New York for the Pryor Cashman corporate law firm, and was suspended without pay after news of his arrest. He had already been furloughed since April due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rahman is a human rights lawyer.

They were released on $250,000 bond. Rahman’s bail was posted by fellow attorney Salmah Rizvi, who worked in President Barack Obama’s administration as an intelligence official, providing information for Obama’s daily briefing.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

