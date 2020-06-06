http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/h7oHAatM4fk/330286

Name $ bills stacked in km # of Burj Khalifa buildings # of Eiffel Towers # of Empire State buildings # of Mount Everest mountains 1 Jeff Bezos 12,342 14,906 38,092 32,393 1,395 2 Bill Gates 10,704 12,927 33,036 28,093 1,209 3 Bernard Arnault & family 8,301 10,025 25,619 21,787 938 4 Warren Buffett 7,372 8,904 22,754 19,350 833 5 Larry Ellison 6,444 7,783 19,889 16,913 728

With a total wealth of $413.5 billion, the five richest people in the world are all male and four out of five live in the US, with the exception of Bernard Arnault & family who are situated in France. If you stacked their wealth in $1 bills, it would reach the ISS space station and back 56 times.

Out of all billionaires, 241 (11.50%) are female, accounting for 12.31% of the total wealth of $8 trillion. The research also reveals that only one out of the 10 richest women in the world are self-made billionaires, compared to eight out of the 10 richest men.

The industry split

Across the billionaires analysed, their wealth has derived from a total of 18 different industries. Out of the 30 richest people in the world, 33.3% acquired their wealth from technology and 30% became billionaires from fashion & retail.

Looking at the smallest industries for billionaires, gambling and casinos has the lowest number of billionaires overall. The sports industry also ranks low for both men and women, with construction and engineering as the third smallest industry for female billionaires. The telecom industry is the only sector that doesn’t have billionaires of both genders and accounts for 29 male billionaires, making it the third smallest industry for men.

The country split

The world’s billionaires spread across 72 counties, but where do you have the highest chance of becoming one? Analysing the country of residence, these are the top three countries with the highest number of billionaires:

