https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/black-lives-matter-end-protest-vandalizing-streets-washington-dc-paint-defund-police-yellow-paint-16th-street/

It wouldn’t be a far left protest with vandalism or violence.

Thousands of Black Lives Matter supporters converged on Washington DC on Saturday to protest against police officers and Trump.

The mob ended the day by vandalizing the streets of the nation’s capital.

The far left protesters painted “Defund the Police” on 16th Street.

They actually believe this nonsense.

Pure insanity.

TRENDING: Texas Man Threatens Far Left Protesters with Chainsaw – Anti-Police Protesters Call the Cops and Have Him Arrested –VIDEO

Black Lives Matter organizers are painting “Defund the Police” in yellow paint on 16th Street right now pic.twitter.com/62zFMPXXOo — Samantha Schmidt (@schmidtsam7) June 7, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

