Donald Trump has been the best president for blacks since Ronald Reagan, at a minimum. Maybe since Lincoln. How many blacks have noticed? Quite a few, according to the Rasmussen survey, although you couldn’t tell it from recent hysteria in the news:

Note, by the way, that this is a likely voter poll. If Trump wins anything like 41% of the black vote in November, he will be re-elected easily.

