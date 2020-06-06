http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/l1XxkP3u_s8/blacks-like-trump.php

Donald Trump has been the best president for blacks since Ronald Reagan, at a minimum. Maybe since Lincoln. How many blacks have noticed? Quite a few, according to the Rasmussen survey, although you couldn’t tell it from recent hysteria in the news:

Today – June 5, 2020 Overall Likely Voter (LV) job approval of @POTUS – 48% Indy Voter LV app – 45% Dem LV app of – 23% Black LV Strong app of – 25% Overall Black LV app of – 41% Other Non-White LV app – 43% Today’s Daily Tracking Poll Is Sponsored by @Cernovich https://t.co/mKXK5vjsRk pic.twitter.com/bG3uFHhSfN — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) June 5, 2020

Note, by the way, that this is a likely voter poll. If Trump wins anything like 41% of the black vote in November, he will be re-elected easily.

