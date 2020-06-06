https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/breaking-exclusive-ny-governor-cuomos-largest-donor-involved-elderly-care-shielded-covid-19-lawsuits-april-cuomo/

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s largest donor is involved in the elderly care business. Not only did he help the donor make millions on COVID-19 but he also provided them immunity from legal ramifications as well.

We previously reported on New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo, Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, MD and Executive Deputy Commissioner Sally Dreslin for having coronavirus blood on their hands.

Their actions led to thousands of deaths in New York state.

Yaacov Apelbaum at the Illustrated Primer drafted a post on the recent actions of New York’s governor and Department of Health Commissioner and Executive Deputy Commissioner. They are accountable for thousands of nursing home deaths because of their insane directives related to the China coronavirus. Below are some of the observations from Apelbaum.

TRENDING: CNN Guest Proposes Abusing White Children in Wake of George Floyd’s Death, “White Kids Don’t Deserve Innocence” (VIDEO)

Apelbaum first points out the ludicrous directive from New York’s Department of Health, including:

During this global health emergency, all NHs [nursing homes] must comply with the expedited receipt of residents returning from hospitals to NHs.

and:

No resident shall be denied re-admission or admission to the NH solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19. NHs are prohibited from requiring a hospitalized resident who is determined medically stable to be tested for COVID-19 prior to admission or readmission.

Apelbaum shows numerous pictures of Cuomo with Zucker:

Apelbaum states that Cuomo, Zucker and Sally Dreslin, Executive Deputy Commissioner of Health, are the prime movers behind the death sentence pronounced on the thousands of high risk, elderly New York nursing home residents.

Yaacov goes on to note:

In 2018, as Governor Andrew Cuomo faced a challenge to his reelection bid in the New York State Democratic primary, he got a last minute $1m cash infusion from the General New York Hospital Association (GNYHA)—a powerful NY healthcare industry group. On April 2, 2020, he repaid the favor when he quietly signed legislation shielding hospital and nursing home executives from any lawsuits stemming from the coronavirus outbreak. The clauses, inserted into the annual budget bill by Cuomo, gave blanket immunity protections for healthcare industry executive and administrators, the same individuals and institutions that have made a fortune moving sick Covid-19 patients to nursing homes.

The GNYHA gave to the Democrats an unheard of $3 million in the 2018 election cycle. Of this, Cuomo and his state party committee received close to $2.3m from various hospitals and nursing home industry donors.

Today we can report more on these corrupt acts taken by New York Democrat Governor



According to the New York Public Committee on Public Ethics, GNYHA paid $60,000 to the MirRam Group in March-April 2020, according to the firm’s report. John Emrick, a lobbyist at the firm previously served as the chief of staff for the Independent Democratic Conference state senate caucus, lobbying the Senate majority leader’s office on “safe staffing” and “medical malpractice”. Another GNYHA lobby firm, the Bolton-St Johns, gave Cuomo’s campaign $40,000 during his 2018 re-election. That firm employs Giorgio DeRosa, Joseph DeRosa, and Jessica Davos–the father, brother, and sister-law respectively Cuomo’s current secretary and top aid, Melissa DeRosa.

See pictures below of the DeRosa gang:

It appears that the DeRosa’s have inserted Melissa to keep an eye on the governor, amongst other things. She was Cuomo’s Chief of staff while her father was throwing millions at Cuomo via his lobbying activities.

Bolton’s website describes Giorgio DeRosa as a partner and the firm’s “chief Albany lobbyist.” According to New York state records, GNYHA pays the firm $24,167 a month to lobby on “Budget/Appropriations” work.

There are many connections between these players.

See more at Apelbaum’s post here.

To sum it all up: Cuomo and New York Democrats made millions from a New York Hospital Association, GNYHA. Cuomo then hired a family member from the top lobbyists for GNYHA as his Chief of Staff.

During the COVID crisis, elderly centers in New York made millions and then in early April Cuomo signed legislation that protects GNYHA related organization from COVID related lawsuits.

And just like that, everybody except the relatives of the thousands of dead elderly New Yorkers are happy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

